Azerbaijani rector attends meeting of International Association of University Rectors

Date: 4 February 2017 14:46
Baku, February 4, AZERTAC
Rector of Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry, Mustafa Babanli visited Mexico to attend semi-annual meeting of the International Association of University Rectors. The event organized by University of San Diego and CETYS University of Mexico will last until Sunday.
Mustafa Babanli is a member of International Association of University Rectors since 2016. The organization proposed Azerbaijani rector to be a regional coordinator and to hold the next meeting in Baku in 2018.
