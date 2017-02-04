Date: 4 February 2017 14:46

Baku, February 4, AZERTAC

Rector of Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry, Mustafa Babanli visited Mexico to attend semi-annual meeting of the International Association of University Rectors. The event organized by University of San Diego and CETYS University of Mexico will last until Sunday.

Mustafa Babanli is a member of International Association of University Rectors since 2016. The organization proposed Azerbaijani rector to be a regional coordinator and to hold the next meeting in Baku in 2018.

Azerbaijani rector attends meeting of International Association of University Rectors