Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 gets rendered with curved screen, pretty looking body

Date: 4 February 2017 16:46

Baku, February 4, AZERTAC

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 slate has leaked possibly the most ever from all the tablets we’ve seen, including iPads, according to Tablet news. It was dead certain to debut at IFA 2016, but it didn’t. It then continued to leak on Zauba, got certified by authorities and leaked in benchmarks and specs. Finally it got teased for a MWC 2017 unveiling and today we also get a render of it.

Created by Slashgear, the render shows us basically a bigger Galaxy S7 Edge, if you will. The tablet has a curved edge screen and the back side also has curved edges. It may be risky to launch a tablet right now, but Samsung has to do something to pre-empt the rumored curved edge OLED iPads, that will come in 2018, according to the latest rumors.

