Ukrainian news portal publishes article about 25th anniversary of establishment of Azerbaijani-Ukrainian diplomatic relations

Kiev, February 6, AZERTAC

The Ukrainian “Versii.com” website published an article about 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Written by Azerbaijani scientist, active member of the diaspora Arif Guliyev the article titled “True friendship without envy strengthens diplomacy”.

The author noted that sincere friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine existed well before the official diplomatic bonds were established between Kiev and Baku. “Deep friendly relations between two nations have centuries’ long history. Mutual confidence lie at the heart of the Azerbaijani-Ukrainian relations. These bonds have rich history. The two countries established friendly relations after gaining the independence,” the article says.

“Monuments to Ukrainian poet and writer Taras Shevchenko and poetess Lesya Ukrainka were erected in Azerbaijan. A beautiful garden in honor of national leader Heydar Aliyev was laid in Kiev and a monument to the national leader was erected here,” according to the article.

“There is great potential for development of relations between Ukraine and Azerbaijan. There are perfect opportunities for strengthening bilateral cooperation in all spheres, including in economic, energy, transport, military, aeronautic, humanitarian areas,” the article concludes.

