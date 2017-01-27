Date: 4 February 2017 17:46

Baku, February 4, AZERTAC

A delegation of professors and teaching staff are being sent to Turkey to expand Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) cooperation with the world’s most prestigious universities. The trip is also targeted in enhancing the scientific capacity of the teaching staff and benefitting from the experience of foreign universities.

The delegation consisting of 18 members is represented by the deans and heads of departments. They will be on business in groups of 6 people at the Uludagh, Sakarya and Suleyman Demirel Universities of Turkey. Getting closer acquainted with the higher education system of the universities they were sent to, the academic staff will conduct exchange of experiences. At the same time they will become familiar with the major disciplines, syllabuses, textbooks, exams, laboratories and library system of the universities. They will make discussions on conducting scientific researches, writing joint scientific articles and development of the relevant textbooks with their Turkish colleagues.

Meeting with the delegation, UNEC Rector, Professor Adalat Muradov stressed the role of exchange of experiences in teachers’ capacity- building. Bringing to attention the fact when 15 UNEC professors benefited from the experience of the most prestigious Turkish Universities last year, Rector expressed confidence for this visit to be significant and made recommendations to the delegation.

UNEC to exchange experiences with Turkish Universities