Armenian armed units continue violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan

Date: 5 February 2017 11:46

Baku, February 5, AZERTAC

The Armenian armed units shattered ceasefire with Azerbaijan a total of six times throughout the day, Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry said.

Stationed in Armenia`s Ijevan district, Chinari village in Berd district, the Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces located in Qazakh district, Aghbulaq village in Tovuz district and Qaravalilar village in Gadabay district.

The Azerbaijani positions were also fired on from the occupied Sarijali village in Aghdam district and nameless hills in Jabrayil district.


