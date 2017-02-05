Date: 5 February 2017 14:46

A+

A–



Baku, February 5, AZERTAC

The corpse of Azerbaijani soldier Chingiz Salman Gurbanov, who was martyred while preventing a provocation of an Armenian reconnaissance-raiding group which attempted to violate the state border of Azerbaijan on December 29, 2016, was returned on February 5, 2017 as a result of continuous measures taken by the appropriate Azerbaijani authorities in partnership with international organizations under instructions of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev, according to Azerbaijan`s State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons.

The process, which was realized by the State Commission and the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross, took place without any incident.

Corpse of Azerbaijani martyred soldier returned