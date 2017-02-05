14 dead as avalanche strikes Chitral in Pakistan

Date: 5 February 2017 15:46

Baku, February 5, AZERTAC

At least 14 people were killed in an avalanche in Chitral's Sher Shal area in Pakistan on Sunday.

Chitral Scouts Commandant Col Nizamuddin Shah told DawnNews the bodies of 14 had been recovered from the debris, including six women, six children and two men.

Nine people injured in the natural disaster have been shifted to Civil Hospital Garam Chashma, according to Radio Pakistan.

