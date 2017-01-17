Date: 5 February 2017 16:46
A+
A–
Baku, February 5, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Kingdom of Belgium at the invitation of President of the European Council Donald Tusk.
At Brussels Airport, the head of state was greeted by top-ranking EU officials.
President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Belgium
