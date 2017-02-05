Date: 5 February 2017 16:46

Baku, February 5, AZERTAC

The corpse of Azerbaijani soldier Chingiz Salman Gurbanov, who was martyred while preventing a provocation of an Armenian reconnaissance-raiding group which attempted to violate the state border of Azerbaijan on December 29, 2016, has been sent to Baku, according to the Ministry of Defense.

The body was returned earlier today from Armenia to Azerbaijan a transfer facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Corpse of Azerbaijani soldier sent to Baku