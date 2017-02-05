Date: 5 February 2017 17:46

Baku, February 5, AZERTAC

Turkish police detained nearly 450 suspects linked to the Daesh terrorist group in early-morning raids across Turkey on Sunday, security sources said, according to Anadolu Agency.

The suspects, most of them foreign nationals, were charged with being members of an armed terrorist organization, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

Separate police operations were conducted across at least 18 provinces including Ankara, Istanbul, Kocaeli, Bursa, Izmir, Konya, Bingol, Adana, Sanliurfa, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Kilis, Hatay, Corum, Antalya, Diyarbakir and Van.

Anti-terrorism police in the capital Ankara detained 60 Daesh-linked suspects early Sunday morning.

Hundreds held in anti-Daesh ops across Turkey