Armenian armed units violated ceasefire with Azerbaijan 34 times throughout the day

Baku, February 6, AZERTAC

The Armenian armed units shattered ceasefire with Azerbaijan a total of 34 times throughout the day, Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry said.

The Armenian armed forces, stationed in Armenia`s Barekamavan village in Noyemberyan district, Berkaber village in Ijevan district, Chinari, Mosesgekh villages and nameless hills in Berd district subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces located in Gaymagli and Gizilhajili villages in Gazakh district, Aghbulag, Aghdam and Munjuglu villages in Tovuz district.

The ceasefire was also violated in Chilaburt, Yarimja vllages in Tartar district, Shuraabad, Sarijali villages in Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village in Khojavand district, Mehdili village in Jabrayil district, as well as nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts.

