Date: 6 February 2017 12:46

Baku, February 6, AZERTAC

The former Catalan president Artur Mas has insisted he has nothing to apologies for as he prepares to go on trial for his role in the symbolic independence referendum staged in the region three years ago, according to The Guardian.

Mas, who governed Catalonia from 2010 to 2016, will appear at the high court in Barcelona on Monday along with former vice-president Joana Ortega and former education minister Irene Rigau.

They are accused of criminal disobedience and breach of trust for holding the referendum in defiance of Spain’s constitutional court and could receive a 10-year ban on holding public office if convicted.

More than 80% of participants opted for independence in the non-binding vote, staged in November 2014. However, only 2.3 million of Catalonia’s 5.4 million eligible voters took part.

Former Catalan president defiant before trial over secession vote