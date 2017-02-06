Baku hosts FIG International Judges Course in Men's Artistic Gymnastics

Date: 6 February 2017 12:46

Baku, February 6, AZERTAC

An international judges' course in Men’s Artistic gymnastics of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has started in Baku on February 6.

The course, which will last until Thursday, brings together 66 judges from 17 countries.

President of the FIG Men'sTechnical Committee Steve Butcher, speaking at the opening ceremony, welcomed the course participants and introduced the members of the organizing committee. He thanked the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) for the excellent organization of the event.

“Azerbaijan is one of the main countries in FIG history that support all measures and activities of the organization. Keep up the excellent work, thank you for the organization of courses. I am sure that our expectations are met, because Azerbaijan knows how to conduct the event,” he said.

Secretary General of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Farid Gayibov made a speech at the event. After welcoming the participants of the course, he wished them good luck and expressed his hope that the courses will be successful.

"These courses are held in Azerbaijan for the second time - the first was held in 2007. We have previously held intercontinental and international judicial FIG courses in rhythmic gymnastics. They were very successful, and we expect the same from these courses. I wish you good luck," said Gayibov.

