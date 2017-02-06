Date: 6 February 2017 12:46

Baku, February 6, AZERTAC

About 300 luggage x-ray unit workers at Suvarnabhumi airport have gone on strike, but were replaced temporarily by staff from Don Mueang and other airports, according to Bangkok Post.

About 8pm on Sunday the striking workers gathered to voice their demands in front of the office of ASM Security Management, a subsidiary of Loxley Co contracted to operate the luggage x-ray unit, in front of the airport's Concourse A.

They want an increase of their base salary from 9,000 to 9,300 baht a month and increases in skills and other allowances, overtime rates, travel expenses and welfare benefits.

The management of Suvarnabhumi airport quickly replaced the strikers with staff from Don Mueang airport, enabling the operation at the luggage x-ray unit at Suvarnabhumi to continue uninterrupted.

For the meantime, around 50 x-ray unit staff from Don Mueang airport, some from within Suvarnabhumi airport and another 40 from Phuket airport would temporarily replace the ASM workers.

X-ray staff at Suvarnabhumi airport on strike