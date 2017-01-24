OSCE to hold monitoring in Fizuli region

Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti

Date: 6 February 2017 13:46

Baku, February 6, AZERTAC

OSCE will hold a regular monitoring on the contact line between Armenian and Azerbaijani armed forces in Fizuli region, on February 7.

According to Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry, the monitoring will be held on the Azerbaijani side by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk and the field assistants Gennadi Petrika and Peter Svedberg.

On the opposite side, the monitoring will be conducted by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Hristo Hristov, Jiri Aberle and Simon Tiller.


