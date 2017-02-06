Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro could be launched globally

Date: 6 February 2017 16:34

The Galaxy C5 Pro is one of the three smartphones that Samsung planned to launch in China only, the other two being the Galaxy C7 Pro and Galaxy C9 Pro. However, the Galaxy C5 Pro hasn't been announced yet, while the other two are already available in markets other than China.



Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro was spotted last year at Wi-Fi Alliance with model number SM-C5010, a variant specifically designed for the Chinese market. Fast forward two months and we have another Galaxy C5 Pro version that's been granted Wi-Fi certification, SM-C501X.



We believe this is the international variant of the smartphone. Even so, this doesn't guarantee that the Galaxy C5 Pro will be available worldwide, just that it will not be China-exclusive.



Based on previous rumours, the Galaxy C5 Pro is a more than decent mid-range smartphone since it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory.



The large 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display with full HD (1080p) resolution puts it in the phablets category. Another selling point of the phone could be the 16-megapixel rear-facing camera, coupled with a no less impressive 16-megapixel selfie shooter.



Since its bigger brothers, the Galaxy C7 Pro and C9 Pro ship with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, there's a high chance that the Galaxy C5 Pro will run the same version of the OS.





