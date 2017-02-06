Minister to receive citizens in Shirvan

Date: 6 February 2017 17:34

Minister of Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade will receive citizens in Shirvan city (citizens from Hajigabul, Sabirabad, Saatly regions and Shirvan city) on February 10, at 12:00. At the reception, complaints and suggestions from citizens related to the provision of telecommunications services: Internet, post, radio and TV broadcasting, service culture and issues of concern to the population in this area will be listened to.



Those wishing to make an appointment with the Minister are requested to contact via e-mail mincom@mincom.gov.az, call hotline number 1655 or (012) 598 38 18 (calls from regions are free of charge).



At the same time, in case of need, citizens wishing to come to the meeting will be provided with vehicles from relevant post offices or telephone exchanges. For this purpose, citizens are requested to call following telephone numbers:



In Shirvan 021 2151515

In Hajigabul 021 2043101

In Sabirabad 021 2355082

In Saatly 021 2852126





