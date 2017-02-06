Date: 6 February 2017 17:46

Baku, February 6, AZERTAC

“The work on the Shah Deniz Stage 2 has already been completed by almost 87 percent,” said BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Gordon Birrell.

“BP-operated Shah Deniz project, as well as construction of new platforms and a network of underwater gas pipelines, expansion of the Sangachal terminal and the South Caucasus Pipeline are well underway,” he added.

Gordon Birrell: Shah Deniz Stage 2 completed by almost 87 pct