Russian Professor: It is necessary to benefit from UNEC’s experience

Date: 6 February 2017 18:46

Baku, February 6, AZERTAC

Director of the Scientific-Research Institute on Development of Education of the Russian University of Economics named after Plekhanov, Professor Yevgeniya Shubenkova has visited Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC).

Ms Shubenkova who made a trip to Azerbaijan within the international scientific-practical conference on “The Role of Education in Socio-economic Development” met with Vice-rector for International Affairs and Programs, Associate Professor Shahin Bayramov. Shubenkpova expressed satisfaction of becoming familiar with UNEC. Highly appreciating the novelties applied at the University, the Russian Professor spoke about the perfection of the Electronic University Model and Differential Salary System: “The electronic register, teacher’s and student’s personal cabinet and the e-stands applied within the Electronic University facilitate the teaching process. Students are able to define teachers’ rating and get a chance of assessing the training process. All these are the factors that make impact to the quality of teaching. Conduct of exams within the centralized and up-to-date technologies is also peerless in terms of ensuring objectivity and transparency.

UNEC’s brand the Differential Salary System which is applied to stimulate teaching staff is also distinguished by uniqueness. I suppose, there cannot be more perfect system which stimulates either scientific, teaching performances of self-development factors. We are trying to establish the same system at the Russian University of Economics for a long period of time. I can say of my observations that UNEC has realized the affairs we are trying to conduct within a short period of time. It is necessary to benefit from UNEC’s experience in applying the projects affecting directly to the quality of education operatively and successfully.”

Sharing her impressions about Azerbaijan, she spoke about the tranquility and economic and political stability conditions existing in the country: “In case when a lot of post-soviet republics haven’t yet escaped from the consequences of the “reconstruction” of the late 20th century, a genius personality Heydar Aliyev saved Azerbaijan from its complications. I think, people of Azerbaijan are fortunate that had such a leader. In general, I can say with certainty that Azerbaijan is always lucky in terms of possessing leader. Because today, Ilham Aliyev successfully continues his father, prominent politician Heydar Aliyev’s policy. My observations within the period of my visit in Baku give me the ground to say that. The atmosphere, high service and people’s affability beginning from the moment we took off at the airport leaves high impression about Azerbaijan. Your country is really beautiful. There are a lot of constructions which are both modern and ancient. Flame Towers, the Heydar Aliyev Center, Carpet Museum, Maiden Tower, Icherisheher and UNEC’s building are the synthesis of modernity and antiquity.”

The next stage of the cooperation between the Russian University of Economics and UNEC has been discussed within the meeting. The Russian Professor expressed confidence about achieving agreement on dual diploma after the adaptation of some majors and curricula and faculties.

Russian Professor: It is necessary to benefit from UNEC’s experience