‘Launch of Azerbaijani trade representation in Russia will emphasize strategic level of our partnership’

Date: 6 February 2017

Baku, February 6, AZERTAC

“The launch of Azerbaijani trade representation in Russia will emphasize the strategic level of our partnership. We are very happy that Azerbaijan’s first trade representation will be opened in Russia. Of course, this fact itself is an indicator that we have steady trade and economic relations,” said Trade Representative of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Azerbaijan Eldar Tlyabichev while commenting the opening of the 1st Azerbaijani trade representation.

The Russian Trade Representative in Azerbaijan said: “The progress of non-oil sector and increase of export in non-raw sector are one of the main priorities of Azerbaijani state. We see how Azerbaijani officials are making efforts to solve this problem. The launch of Azerbaijani representation in foreign countries will of course be a main tool for exporting Azerbaijani products and services to the international markets.”

According to Tlyabichev, establishment of Russian trade offices has a history of a century: “The geography of this representatives are covering all the continents. Currently Russian trade representatives are operating in 55 countries. It passed ten years since the launch of the Russian trade representation in Azerbaijan. According to the statistics for the beginning of 2016, Russian trade representations have realized projects worth nearly $3 billion.”

“I am sure that the establishment of trade representations will play a significant role in increase of the exports volumes, expanding sales geography of Azerbaijani products. Azerbaijan will create conditions for improving its progress of non-raw sector,” he added.

