Azerbaijani journalists joins workshop in Saudi Arabia

Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti
Date: 6 February 2017 20:46
A+
A–
Baku, February 6, AZERTAC
An Azerbaijani delegation participated in a workshop titled “Saudi Arabia-Azerbaijan relations and regional problems” organised by the Centre of Asian Studies of Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies.
Director of the Institute Abdulkarim ad-Dakhil highlighted that the workshop was carried out within the frameworks of continuous scientific activity of the institute.