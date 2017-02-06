Azerbaijani journalists joins workshop in Saudi Arabia

Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti

Date: 6 February 2017 20:46

Baku, February 6, AZERTAC

An Azerbaijani delegation participated in a workshop titled “Saudi Arabia-Azerbaijan relations and regional problems” organised by the Centre of Asian Studies of Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies.

Director of the Institute Abdulkarim ad-Dakhil highlighted that the workshop was carried out within the frameworks of continuous scientific activity of the institute.


