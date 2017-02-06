Ancient crocodile bones discovered in Xi'an

Date: 6 February 2017 20:46

Baku, February 6, AZERTAC

Ancient bones unearthed in Xi'an, capital of Shaanxi province, have led archaeologists to suggest that the area may have been home to wild crocodiles thousands of years ago, according to China Daily.

Experts have been excavating the Haojing site since the 1930s, with the latest dig running from 2012 to last year.

The site was once the capital of the Western Zhou Dynasty (c.11th century-771 BC), with countless relics having been discovered there over the years. However, the ancient crocodile bones took archaeologists by surprise.

In addition, many well-preserved wheat grains were found in the ash pits, another first for the Haojing site, offering vital information on crop varieties and the agricultural methods used during the Western Zhou Dynasty.

