Date: 6 February 2017 21:46

A+

A–



Tbilisi, February 6, AZERTAC

“Joint Azerbaijani-Georgian AG Mikroelekronics venture based in Rustavi city will start manufacturing new products. The company will export these merchandises to both the CIS and European markets,” financial director of the AG Mikroelekronics Iosif Masmishvili told AZERTAC.

He highlighted that further to the agreement between Georgia and the European Union customs duties will not be charged for products which will be sold to Europe. “This will simplify our access to the European markets to a great deal. This will create opportunities to manufacture new products and expand our activity,” said Iosif Masmishvili.

Azerbaijani-Georgian AG Mikroelekronics joint venture to export products to European markets