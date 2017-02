Date: 6 February 2017 21:46

Baku, February 6, AZERTAC

“The composition of delegations for preparation of an agreement on comprehensive cooperation between the European Union and Republic of Azerbaijan has been determined. Relevant negotiations will start shortly,” Head of Press-Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hikmet Hajiyev told AZERTAC.

Azerbaijan, EU to start negotiations for preparation of agreement