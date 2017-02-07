In Belgium, employees of the company implanted chips

Date: 7 February 2017 10:34

Micro-device can perform the role of a badge: to open the door to the office, to allow use of office equipment.



In Belgium, the company Newfusion decided to replace the usual electronic badges for the chips that are implanted in the arm.



Owners of new devices inside their bodies became agreed to this staff.



According to the publication, in Belgium this is the first time.



Microchips are now giving employees the opportunity to gain access to the office by the touch of the hand to the front transaxle, remove the lock from computers and other office equipment.



The size of the device, which employees implanted under the skin, same as a grain of rice. The cost is approximately 100 euros.





