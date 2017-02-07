A prototype of uBeam wireless charging shown in action

Date: 7 February 2017 11:34

One of the most interesting tech startups called uBeam, which provides charging of gadgets in the air using ultrasonic waves showed on the first demo. The technology was demonstrated in action during Upfront Summit in Los Angeles the head of the company Meredith Perry. She put a big white box, the emitting ultrasonic waves, and held before her a device that glowed red when hit to the radiation. Then Perry took smartphone into a large case and held the same steps. The indicator showed that the device is charging.



The leader of the company also mentioned that the case for charging will be much thinner than the prototype shown. However, the timing of implementation of the project, the market is still unknown. The next step will be the reduction of the transmitter, which uses uBeam. The presentation stated that the development had already managed to fit in a chip the size of a coin. Also, no information about the distance at which can work uBeam, as well as the list of supported devices.









