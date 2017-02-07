Date: 7 February 2017 11:46

Baku, February 7, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan plays the role of bridge among cultures. Taking into consideration the happenings in the neighborhood, it is rather praiseworthy”, President of the European Council Donald Tusk stated at the meeting with the Head of State of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in the Brussels.

“Our relations go beyond the energy and trade borders. We are eager to fully develop these ties and reach a new level of bilateral relations by a new bilateral agreement. I state with proud that soon will start the talks on a new EU-Azerbaijan agreement. I wish success to the negotiators of these talks. Taking into account our new shared global political and economic interests and the challenges we jointly face and are fighting, this new agreement will expand the scale of our relations”, President of the European Council underlined.

‘Azerbaijan is a bridge among cultures’, Donald Tusk