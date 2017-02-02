Date: 7 February 2017 11:46

A+

A–



Baku, February 7, AZERTAC

The price of oil changed in the world markets.

On NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) cost of the US light crude oil increased $0.06 to stand at $53.07. Price of the Brent crude oil at the London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) rose $0.10 to trade at $55.82.

The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased $0.88 to stand at $57.20 on the world markets.

Azeri Light crude sells for $57, 20