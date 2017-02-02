Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti

Azeri Light crude sells for $57, 20

Azeri Light crude sells for $57, 20

Date: 7 February 2017 11:46

A+
A

Baku, February 7, AZERTAC

The price of oil changed in the world markets.

On NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) cost of the US light crude oil increased $0.06 to stand at $53.07. Price of the Brent crude oil at the London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) rose $0.10 to trade at $55.82.

The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased $0.88 to stand at $57.20 on the world markets.


AZERTAG.AZ :Azeri Light crude sells for $57, 20
Related news
Azeri Light crude sells for $57, 47
02.02.2017 [12:01]
Azeri Light crude sells for $57, 47
Azeri Light crude sells for $57
01.02.2017 [11:17]
Azeri Light crude sells for $57
Azeri Light oil price rises on world markets
31.01.2017 [10:35]
Azeri Light oil price rises on world markets
Oil prices change on world markets
19.01.2017 [10:50]
Oil prices change on world markets


Tags:  Azeri Light crude sells for 57 20

OXŞAR XƏBƏRLƏR


BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR


RƏYLƏR


Top news