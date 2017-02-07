Home of Indian Nobel laureate burgled, peace medal replica stolen

Date: 7 February 2017 15:46

Baku, February 7, AZERTAC

Thieves broke into the New Delhi home of India's 2014 Nobel Peace laureate Kailash Satyarthi, and stole a replica of his prize medal, police said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

Police official Romil Baniya told Reuters the replica was stolen from the south Delhi home of the children's rights activist in an early morning burglary.

Prior to Satyarthi's loss, the Nobel prize certificate and medal of a previous Indian laureate, Rabindranath Tagore, who won the 1913 Literature prize, were stolen in 2004 from the institution he founded, Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal.

They have never been recovered.

