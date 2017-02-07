Date: 7 February 2017 16:46

Baku, February 7, AZERTAC

China has become the world’s largest producer of solar energy, according to a new report from the country’s energy administration. The most populous nation on Earth nearly doubled their capacity for solar power in 2016, but they still have a very low per-capita rate for solar power use.

The NEA has announced its intention to add an additional 110 gigawatts by 2020, bringing China's total capacity up to about 190 gigawatts. By comparison, the solar-power output of every nation in the world combined in 2015 came to an estimated 250 gigawatts.

China is not the only nation embracing renewable power. India announced on Monday that their PV capacity had reached 9 gigawatts, and they hope to replicate China's meteoric rise in alternative energy through the use of tariffs and subsidies. Saudi Arabia, in response to slumping oil prices, announced in January 2017 a $30-50 billion investment in solar and wind power.

China becomes world’s largest solar energy producer