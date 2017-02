Date: 7 February 2017 17:46

Baku, February 7, AZERTAC

Junior Azerbaijani table tennis players will vie for medals at the Czech Open tournament to be held in Hodonin from February 8-12.

Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on four players.

The tournament will bring together 301 tennis players from 36 countries.

Junior Azerbaijani table tennis players to compete in Czech Open tournament