Date: 7 February 2017 19:34

An event dedicated to Safer Internet Day and Data Protection Day was held jointly by the Ministry of Communications and High Technologies (MCHT) and Knowledge Fund under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan with the support of the State Committee on Family, Women and Children Affairs and the Ministry of Education.



The event, which was held at the E-Government Education and Training Centre LLC under the slogan "Be the change: Unite for a better internet", was attended by representatives of MCHT, Knowledge Fund, Ministry of Education and the State Committee on Family, Women and Children Affairs.



The students and teachers of Education and Training Centres of LLC located in Sumgait, Ganja, Mingachevir, Lankaran, Barda and Gabala also joined the event via video conference.



Representatives of the State Committee on Family, Women and Children Affairs, E-Government Education and Training Centre and the Education System Informatization Department of the Ministry of Education spoke at the event.



It was noted that Safer Internet Day was established by the European Network of Safer Internet Centres “INSAFE” in 2004 to promote safe use of the Internet among young people and children in particular, in order to inform future generations about the threats of global networks.



Every year on the 2nd day of the 2nd week of February, awareness raising events are organised on occasion of Safer Internet Day under different slogans in more than a hundred countries around the world.



Data Protection Day has been marked on January 28 since 2007 at the initiative of the Council of Europe. The purpose of Data Protection Day is to instil the importance of the protection of privacy and personal information in the masses, as well as to ensure the security of the virtual and real lives of network users.



It was also noted that in order to coordinate activities in the field of information security, MCHT has been holding awareness rising events within Safer Internet Day and Data Protection Day since 2010 with active participation of representatives of relevant government agencies, non-governmental organizations, civil society, the Internet community, as well as youth and children. This event is one of them.



The event concluded with students' interactive question-and-answer sessions.




















