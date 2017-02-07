Date: 7 February 2017 19:46

A+

A–



Baku, February 7, AZERTAC

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order conferring the title of National Hero of Azerbaijan upon soldier Chingiz Salman Gurbanov posthumously for his special services in protection of Azerbaijan`s territorial integrity and bravery shown while performing a combat mission.

Chingiz Gurbanov was martyred while preventing a provocation of an Armenian reconnaissance-raiding group which attempted to violate the state border of Azerbaijan on December 29, 2016.

The body of soldier Chingiz Gurbanov was returned from Armenia to Azerbaijan on February 5, 2017, thanks to necessary measures taken by state authorities in cooperation with international organizations under the instructions of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev. On February 6, the martyred soldier was laid to rest in the Alley of Martyrs in his hometown of Gusar.

Martyred Azerbaijani soldier Chingiz Gurbanov awarded posthumous title of National Hero