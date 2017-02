Date: 7 February 2017 19:46

Baku, February 7, AZERTAC

Revenues of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) from the project of development of the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) block of oil and gas fields totaled $122.109 billion from early 2001 to January 1, 2017.

SOFAZ said its revenues from the ACG project totaled $5.1 billion in 2016.

