Statoil Q4 loss widens on charges, lower revenues

Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti
Date: 7 February 2017 20:46
A+
A–
Baku, February 7, AZERTAC
Norwegian energy firm Statoil ASA (STO) reported Tuesday that fourth-quarter net loss attributable to equity holders of the company was $2.79 billion or $0.87 per share, wider than loss of $1.13 billion or $0.35 per share a year ago.
The latest quarter's results were impacted by $2.3 billion in net impairment charges mainly due to reduced long term price assumptions.
Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.66 billion, down 6 percent from $1.78 billion in the same period in 2015.
Adjusted earnings after tax were negative $40 million in the quarter, compared to positive $185 million in the same period last year.
Total revenues and other income for the quarter declined to $12.76 billion from $13.09 billion a year ago.