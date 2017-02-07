Cool sculptures featuring 'Star Wars,' Pikotaro and more unveiled at 68th Sapporo Snow Festival

Date: 7 February 2017 20:46

Baku, February 7, AZERTAC

Sapporo kicked off its annual snow festival Monday with 200 sculptures made from snow and ice, including one of U.S. President Donald Trump, according to The Japan Times.

Over 2 million people are expected to visit the weeklong show, which is held at three sites in Hokkaido's capital and runs through February 12.

Among the 68th Sapporo Snow Festival's larger attractions are sculptures of "Star Wars" characters crafted to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the release of the first movie as well as the iconic Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

There is also a sculpture of the Central Golden Hall at Kofukuji, a major Buddhist temple in the city of Nara, ahead of restoration work scheduled to finish next year.

The festival also features smaller statues created by residents, including one of Japanese comedian Pikotaro, whose song "Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen," now holds the Guinness World Record for the shortest song to enter the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

