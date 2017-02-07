Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti

Georgian Minister of Justice to visit Azerbaijan

Date: 7 February 2017 20:46

Tbilisi, February 7, AZERTAC

Georgian Minister of Justice Tea Tsulukiani will pay a visit to Azerbaijan on February 10.

During the trip, the Georgian Minister will meet with Azerbaijani counterpart Fikrat Mammadov and other officials.

The goal of the visit is to discuss prospects for cooperation between the ministries of justice and establish direct contacts.

Khatayi Azizov

Special correspondent


