Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti

Georgian FM to visit Azerbaijan

Georgian FM to visit Azerbaijan

Date: 7 February 2017 21:46

A+
A

Tbilisi, February 7, AZERTAC

Georgian Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze will pay a visit to Azerbaijan on February 12.

During the two-day trip, the Georgian FM will meet with Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov and other officials.

The parties will discuss prospects for development of bilateral relations between the two countries. They will also exchange views over the global and regional developments.

Khatayi Azizov

Special correspondent


AZERTAG.AZ :Georgian FM to visit Azerbaijan

Tags:  Georgian FM to visit Azerbaijan

OXŞAR XƏBƏRLƏR


BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR


RƏYLƏR


Top news