Date: 7 February 2017 21:46

Baku, February 7, AZERTAC

A meeting of chairman of the government commission on Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) Shahmar Movsumov with the wide participation of members of the Coalition for Improving Transparency in Extractive Industries has today been held at the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ). Representatives of more than 50 NGOs participated in the meeting.

The main purpose of the meeting was to conduct an open dialogue between Coalition members which represent various interest groups, to organize an open platform for discussion of occurred split in opinions regarding Multi-stakeholder Group (MSG) representation, as well as general governance and continue to support EITI stakeholders in efficient, robust cooperation.

Meeting with participation of EITI NGO Coalition members held at SOFAZ