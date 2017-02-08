Oil prices decrease on world markets

Date: 8 February 2017 11:46

Baku, February 8, AZERTAC

Oil prices have fallen on the world markets.

On NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) cost of the US light crude oil decreased $0.41 to stand at $51.76. Price of the Brent crude oil at the London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) fell $0.26 to trade at $54.79.

The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased $1.04 to stand at $56.16 on the world markets.

