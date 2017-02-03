Armenian armed units violated ceasefire with Azerbaijan 39 times throughout the day

Date: 8 February 2017 11:46

Baku, February 8, AZERTAC

The Armenian armed units shattered ceasefire with Azerbaijan a total of 39 times throughout the day using 60- 82 mm mortar launchers, large-caliber machine guns and 122-mm howitzers, Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry said.

The Armenian armed forces, stationed in Armenia`s Barekamavan village in Noyemberyan district, Aygepar village in Berd district and nameless hills in Krasnoselsk district subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces located in Alibayli village in Tovuz district, Gaymagli village in Gazakh district and nameless hills in Gadabay district.

The ceasefire was also violated in Chilaburt village in Tartar district, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Yusifjanli and Sarijali villages in Aghdam district, Mehdili village in Jabrayil district, Ashagi Seyidahmadli village in Fuzuli district as well as nameless hills in Goranboy, Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts.

