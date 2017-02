President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by French Minister of State

Date: 8 February 2017 13:46

Baku, February 8, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by French Minister of State for State Reform and Simplification, attached to the Prime Minister, member of the government, President of the Senate's Ecologist parliamentary group Jean-Vincent Place.

