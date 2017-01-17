Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti

President Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by Al Jazeera TV correspondent

Date: 8 February 2017 15:46

Baku, February 8, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has been interviewed by correspondent of Al Jazeera TV Omar Khashram.

The head of state responded to a number of questions covering Azerbaijan`s achievements in the past 25 years after the restoration of independence, the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the global energy and transport projects initiated by and involving Azerbaijan, and the country`s contribution to Islamic solidarity.


