President Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by Al Jazeera TV correspondent

Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti
Date: 8 February 2017 15:46
A+
A–
Baku, February 8, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has been interviewed by correspondent of Al Jazeera TV Omar Khashram.
The head of state responded to a number of questions covering Azerbaijan`s achievements in the past 25 years after the restoration of independence, the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the global energy and transport projects initiated by and involving Azerbaijan, and the country`s contribution to Islamic solidarity.
08 February 2017 13:46
08 February 2017 12:46
08 February 2017 12:46