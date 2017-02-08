China eyes fiber optic use to expand communications systems

Date: 8 February 2017 16:34

China is capable of using optical fiber cable (OFC) which would allow 13.5 billion people to simultaneously use phones, marking a new level in China's optical communication systems.



The FiberHome Technologies Group, based in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province said on Sunday that OFC research has succeeded in transmitting up to 560 terabytes per second (Tb/s), which is capable of supporting 6.75 billion pairs on phones, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



The 7-core paths in an optical fiber has reduced the disturbances among paths to the minimum, which means its transmission speed is 7 times faster than that of a single fiber, according to the company.



The company developed a type of optic fiber that can transmit 400 terabytes of data per second in August 2016, breaking the then-world record for the amount of data transmitted on optic fibers, according to Xinhua.



Such an expansion in transmission capacity is a welcome development amid growing demand for high-speed transmission of data for virtual reality, cloud computing and other emerging technologies, which imposes a higher requirement on online data transmission.



China will invest heavily in information infrastructure in the next three years to help develop the new economy and sustain growth.



About 1.2 trillion yuan ($170 billion) will be poured into Internet projects, mainly broadband and mobile network improvement, according to guidelines released by the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.



By 2018, 90,000 kilometers of high-speed fiber optic trunk cables will be built, which is expected to expand the broadband network coverage to all urban areas and 90 percent of the countryside, said Xinhua.





