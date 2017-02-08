First OIC Ministerial Conference on marriage and family institution kicks off in Jeddah

Date: 8 February 2017 18:46

Baku, February 7 AZERTAC

The first Ministerial Conference on the marriage and family institution of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation has kicked off in Jeddah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the theme of “Towards an OIC Approach to Empower the Marriage and Family Institution and Preserve its Values”.

Chairwoman of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Hijran Huseynova is attending the conference.

The Session will be addressing ways to empower the marriage and family institution and boost its capacities in light of the challenges facing the Member States in that sphere. The Member States will review during the conference the efforts that have been exerted in the field and a number of OIC subsidiary organs and specialized institutions will make presentations on the subject.

