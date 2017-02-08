Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters win 13 medals on second day of European Clubs Championships

Date: 8 February 2017 18:46

Baku, February 8, AZERTAC

Junior Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters have won 13 medals on the second day of the European Clubs Championships in Antalya.

The gold medals came from Farid Sultan, Orkhan Taghizade and Mehriban Mammadova.

Other Azerbaijani fighters Khanoghlan Karimov, Gasim Aslanov, Javid Aghayev, Hasan Ibrahimov and Mirvari Ganbarli claimed the silvers, while Muhammad Alizade, Ayaz Ganbarli, Sevda Perseyidova, Nargiz Mirzayeva and Narmin Suleymanova scooped the bronze medals of the tournament.

Junior Azerbaijani fighters claimed nine medals on the first day of the tournament.

