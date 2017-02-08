Date: 8 February 2017 19:46

Baku, February 8, AZERTAC

The World Bank and Turkish BOTAS Petroleum Pipeline Corporation have today signed a loan agreement on the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline Project (TANAP).

The document was signed by World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Cyril Muller and General Manager of BOTAS Burhan Ozcan.

The Bank earlier approved a $400 million loan for Turkey for the TANAP project.

Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Berat Albayrak attended the signing ceremony.

World Bank, BOTAS sign loan agreement on TANAP