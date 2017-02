Date: 8 February 2017 20:46

A+

A–



Baku, February 8 AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has released footage eliminating the Armenian Armed Forces` diversion group.

The footage shows Azerbaijani armed forces open fire at the Armenian diversion group, who then runs off in panic. The footage also shows the dead and wounded being transported away and a military vehicle being destroyed at the site.

Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense releases footage eliminating Armenian forces` diversion group