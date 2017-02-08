“Azerbaijan Investment Company”, “VPS Healthcare” company sign Memorandum of Understanding

Date: 8 February 2017 20:46

Baku, February 8, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan Investment Company” (AIC) and “VPS Healthcare” company of the United Arab Emirates have signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

The document foresees collaborative pill production according to the international standards in Azerbaijan.

Prior to the signing ceremony Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev met “VPS Healthcare” company director Shamsheer Vayalil. During the meeting Minister Shahin Mustafayev informed the company director about investments and business environment in Azerbaijan and the works done in order to establish the pharmacy industry in the country.

