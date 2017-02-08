Ali Ahmadov: Azerbaijani government is founded on quite solid basis

Date: 8 February 2017 22:46

Baku, February 8, AZERTAC

“Extradition of Alexander Lapshin are one of the numerous facts proving Azerbaijan’s determination to protect national interests. Azerbaijani government is founded on quite solid basis. It can demonstrate a strong political will,” Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the New Azerbaijan Party Ali Ahmadov told in his interview to journalists.

“Lapshin’s extradition once more exposed this will to take any measure for state’s interests,” Ali Ahmadov added.

